Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Hold

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given solid performance, inorganic drive, strong volumes and price realization, as well as high manufacturing efficiencies across businesses. Robust U.S. residential housing market and stronger commercial as well as industrial markets supported the growth. Improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls have been aiding it in delivering solid margins. Earnings estimates for 2021 have also been trending upward for 2021, depicting analysts' optimism over the company's prospects. Yet, material and transportation inflation has been putting pressure on margins. The company is likely to generate higher costs going forward.”

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,186,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 893,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.