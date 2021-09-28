Madison Wealth Management Sells 10,461 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 3.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 499,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459,713. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

