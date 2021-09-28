RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $210.50

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $210.50 and last traded at $211.58, with a volume of 11378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Get RingCentral alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -148.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.06.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.