Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Down 5.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.79 and last traded at $107.84. Approximately 19,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,902,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.99.

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion and a PE ratio of -58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 673,915 shares of company stock worth $59,788,400 and have sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

