REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.23

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 2009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REE shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider David Weisburd acquired 123,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $739,730.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Thomas bought 161,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

