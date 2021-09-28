Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. 1,344,249 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

