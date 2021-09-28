iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.40 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

