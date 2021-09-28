Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu Sells 1,904 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simone Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,445. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.80. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $129.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 170,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

