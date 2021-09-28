Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.57 and last traded at $120.61. 35,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,704,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.37.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.07.

The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.35.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affirm by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after acquiring an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,264,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

