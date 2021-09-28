Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Up 10%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 151,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,231,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

