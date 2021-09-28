Legal & General Group Plc Buys 507,084 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,677,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,084 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of Philip Morris International worth $860,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,671. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

