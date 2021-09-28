Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 617,650 shares.The stock last traded at $10.01 and had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth $649,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

