JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $44.04

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.04, but opened at $42.42. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 8,392 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter worth $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

