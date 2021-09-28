Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.12. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

