The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.92. 13,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.26 and a one year high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

