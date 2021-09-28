Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. 1,273,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,627,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.