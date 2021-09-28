Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,166. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

