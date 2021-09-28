Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 6,031 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNQ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

