Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,922 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

