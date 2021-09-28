CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CURO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,609. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $710.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.98.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888 in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

