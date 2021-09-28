Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 14,795 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned 0.12% of Shaw Communications worth $16,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 922.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 548,318.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 411,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 867.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 655,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 587,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,248.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,707,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after buying an additional 2,507,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. 3,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,621. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

