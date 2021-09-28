Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%.
AYTU opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.
Aytu Biopharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
