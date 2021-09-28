Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%.

AYTU opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 2,969.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Aytu Biopharma worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

