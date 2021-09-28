VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.03

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.07, with a volume of 84911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

