Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 4,795 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.06. 21,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

