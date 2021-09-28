Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $43,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.64. 69,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,777. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.68. The firm has a market cap of $266.91 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

