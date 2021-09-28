HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

HEXO stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

