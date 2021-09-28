Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $54.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 36,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

