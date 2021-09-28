ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.89 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $313,487.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 54,021,815 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

