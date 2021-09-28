Bank of Montreal Can Has $237.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6,341.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $237,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,014,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 452,127 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,788,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 343,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $271.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.96 and a twelve month high of $277.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

