SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.27. 12,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

