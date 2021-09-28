Hoylecohen LLC Sells 262 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock worth $63,920,737 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.22.

Tesla stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $784.13. 366,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,846,631. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.30 billion, a PE ratio of 412.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.71. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

