Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $762,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

SHOP stock traded down $70.81 on Tuesday, reaching $1,373.00. 51,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,450. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,512.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,341.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

