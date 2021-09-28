Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,976 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,789. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 1-year low of $64.44 and a 1-year high of $114.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

