Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,098. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $784.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

