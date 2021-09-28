The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.39. 99,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $340.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

