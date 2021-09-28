SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $72.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,757.40. 8,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,535. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,801.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,516.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

