Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,778. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632 in the last ninety days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% during the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 101.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,870,000 after buying an additional 1,386,730 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

