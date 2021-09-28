Hoylecohen LLC Sells 209 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,230. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.