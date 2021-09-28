SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Holdings Lifted by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after buying an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,197. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $156.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.22.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

