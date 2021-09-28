Hoylecohen LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 347,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,596,031. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

