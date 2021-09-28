Hoylecohen LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 564,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,110,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 336,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,284,000 after acquiring an additional 81,381 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,547,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $350,900,000 after purchasing an additional 438,406 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

BABA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.52. 389,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

