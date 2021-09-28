Hoylecohen LLC Sells 792 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average of $235.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

