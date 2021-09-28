Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 152,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 123,473 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.