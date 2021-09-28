Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $22.01

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $22.98. Meritor shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 179.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

