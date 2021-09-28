CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $49.63

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.63, but opened at $47.01. CS Disco shares last traded at $49.12, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands.

LAW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.68.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock worth $126,878,407.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

