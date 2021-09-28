United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Gap Up to $33.70

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $35.32. United Bankshares shares last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 86 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

