Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Up to $18.95

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $19.70. Eventbrite shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 613 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 3.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

