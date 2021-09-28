Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,139,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $10,185,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $781,236,000 after purchasing an additional 342,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $460.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $470.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

