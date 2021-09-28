3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $6,705,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 111,354 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,359,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,041,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

