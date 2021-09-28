ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.93. 325,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,587,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.